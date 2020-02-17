Shawn A. Kolsosky, 47, of White Oak, formerly of Canonsburg, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, from complications of heart disease and type 1 diabetes.

He was the loving father of Brittany Kolsosky Scoumis, Owyn A. Kolsosky and Katrina Lee Kolsosky; beloved son of Patti M. Jones Kolsosky and the late Chuck Kolsosky; and treasured brother of Beth Ann Kolsosky (Michael Peternel). Shawn is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Shawn served his country in the U.S. Army during the Persian Gulf War as a private infantryman. He received the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Parachutist Badge and the Honduran Military Airborne Badge.

Shawn will be remembered for his love of country, ability to make people laugh and, most of all, love of family. He also enjoyed fishing and playing "Rock Band" and "World of Warcraft" with his son. He will be truly missed by all.

Friends and family are welcome from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Beinhauer-Bogan Funeral Home, 164 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-5810, where a funeral service will be held at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, February 20. Interment with full military honors will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

If you would like to make a donation, the family suggests It's about the Warrior Foundation, www.iatw.us.

To add or view tributes, visit www.beinhauer.com.