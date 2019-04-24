Susan D. Corbett, 71, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side Friday, April 12, 2019, in Murrells Inlet, S.C.

She was born May 18, 1947, in Washington, to the late Richard B. Dimmack and Betty Jane Lowry Dimmack.

Along with her parents, Sue was preceded in passing by her nephews, Richie and Jimmy Dimmack.

Sue had a heart of gold and a knack for playing bridge. Her skill and love for the game led Sue to participate at two bridge clubs, and she was a director at 544 Bridge Center, the Sectional Bridge chairperson and gave lessons in her free time. Sue achieved the distinction of Life Master in 1986 in the American Contract Bridge League and was still actively playing Duplicate Bridge prior to her passing.

Left to cherish Sue's memory are her children, Erin Corbett Peleo of Murrells Inlet and Jeff Corbett (Liesl) of Lincoln, Neb.; her beloved grandchildren, Copeland and Minor; brothers Rick Dimmack and David Dimmack (Martha); nieces and nephews Zach, Holly, Cooper, Ella, Chris and Terri; as well as many supportive friends, neighbors and bridge partners.

A celebration of Sue's life will be held in May in Pennsylvania.

At the request of the family, memorial contributions in Sue's name may respectfully be made, in lieu of flowers, to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

