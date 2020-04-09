Susan J. Blauch Clark, 59, of Peters Township, formerly of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday, April 08, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was the beloved wife of 27 years to Jerry Clark; loving mother of Alex and A.J. Clark; daughter of David and Jean Blauch; sister of Scott Blauch; survived and loved by too many family and friends to name.

Sue was actively involved at John McMillan Presbyterian Church and in her children's musical and sports programs, as well serving as President of Peters Township Parent-Teacher Association. She made friends everywhere she went and loved her flip flops.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory should be made to either The or The Endowment Fund at John McMillan Presbyterian Church. Arrangements handled by Paul Henney Cremation & Funeral Tributes Bethel Park.

