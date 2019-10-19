Tammy Jo Zollars Vance, 61, of Waynesburg, died at 2:12 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Washington Health System Greene in Waynesburg.

She was born Friday, February 14, 1958 in Waynesburg, daughter of the late Donald "Snowball" Zollars and Clara Lou Nelson Zollars.

Tammy was affiliated with the Oakview United Methodist Church in Waynesburg. When her health permitted, she enjoyed camping. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She worked as a team leader in retail and retired from Target.

She is survived by her husband, Wilbert E. Vance Jr., whom she married April 24, 1987.

Also surviving are one daughter, Briana (Johnny) Kocher of Morgantown, W.Va.; three sons, Jerrod (Michelle) Bolz of Canonsburg, Joshua (Erin) Bolz of Waynesburg and Lavi Vance of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren, Marcus Bolz, Aiden Armstrong, Trent Bolz, Rylie Bolz and Ethan Bolz; two sisters, Sherry Cornwell of Carmichaels and Candy Hoskins of Waynesburg; one brother, Steve Zollars of Owings Mills, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is one brother, David Zollars.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 20, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, October 21, with Pastor Ben Williamson officiating. Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.

Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.