Virginia L. Logan, 89, passed away October 31, 2020.

She was born January 22, 1931, in Washington, a daughter of the late William and Iva Mae Lane of Eighty Four.

Virginia was a 1949 graduate of East Washington High School. In 1954, she married the late William P. Logan and began her role of motherhood, raising six children.

When her children got older, she earned her CDL and drove school bus for Central Greene School District. She later drove tractor trailer with her husband, Bill, as his driving partner.

She was an active member of Rolling Meadows Church of God for many years. She participated in Ladies Group and helped with Bible School and many church dinners. She also served as the treasurer of the church.

Surviving are her six children, Judy Cook (Dale) of Waynesburg, Dianne Moore (Ron) of Camden, Delaware, Rick Logan (Carol) of New Philadelphia, Ohio, Timothy Logan (Sandy) of Ruff Creek, Patty Novak (David) of Rice's Landing and Brenda King (Jack) of Pittsburgh. Virginia was the proud grandmother of Rodney "Bud" Thralls (Anna), Doug Cook (Nicole), Chad Cook, Heidi Deltorre (Pete), Shannon Culp (Rich), Jeremy Moore, Kari Bryant (Michael), Rebekah Logan Wood, Jason Logan (Emily), Andrew Novak and Jonah King. She has 23 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a grandson, William P. Logan II; a daughter-in-law, Judy Logan; and her siblings, Helen Bush, Harold Lane, Grace Lane, Doris Wilkes, Robert Lane and Eleanor Jane Reese.

"Ginny" as Bill always called her, had a life that can be characterized by one word, "giving". She gave freely of her time and talents to her family, friends and church. She was a faithful servant and her welcome home will be joyous as she meets her Lord Jesus Christ.

The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff at Personal Care at Evergreen, Woodside Place of Washington and Rolling Meadows Nursing Home. They all said how Mom made them laugh and had a smile for everyone. Although she could be a little feisty at times, she had that twinkle in her eye and a quick word of wit.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Bradley Edgar officiating. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and CDC guidelines in effect, everyone is required to wear a face mask at all times in the funeral home and to observe social distancing. Burial will be in Greene Mount Cemetery, Waynesburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Gideon's International or the Alzheimer's Association in memory of their mother. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.