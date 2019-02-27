Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Hamilton.

William "Bill" Hamilton, 62, of Washington, died Monday, February 25, 2019, in Donnell House.

He was born June 12, 1956, in Butler, a son of the late Dale E. and Ellen Harbusch Hamilton.

Following graduation from Seneca Valley High School, he went on to achieve a degree in Business Administration from Grove City College.

Mr. Hamilton worked for over twenty years as a quality control manager for Bolsan Company.

He was a member of Hickory United Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder and led and participated in the praise band.

Bill enjoyed playing guitar, drums and singing, as well as kayaking, fishing and unicycling.

A man of deep faith, Bill was a devoted husband and father.

On June 2, 1984, he married Patricia McGraw, who survives.

Also surviving are daughter Caitlin Hamilton of Washington; two brothers, Dennis (Carol) Hamilton of Harmony and Scott (Jackie) Hamilton of Mint Hill, N.C.; sister Barbara (Michael) Druschel of Cranberry; and nieces and nephews, Lonnie (Jim) Paxton, Eric Hamilton, Ben Hamilton, Valerie Hamilton, Melissa (Bryce) Salomone, Natalie Druschel, Derek Druschel, Braden Roark, Justyn Roark, Ammon Hancher, Jeremy Hancher, Alex (Lana) Ramsey and Kelly Ramsey.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, in Hickory United Evangelical Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Doug Reinard, the Rev. Chris Mathewson and Lou Templeton as co-officiants. Burial will follow in Mt. Prospect Cemetery.

