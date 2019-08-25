William L. McCrerey, 99, died on August 23, 2019, a few weeks shy of his 100th birthday.

He was born on September 11, 1919 to William L. and Mary Bertha McCrerey, who preceded him in death, along with his siblings, Walter, James, Donald, Gladys, Rachel, Frances, Bernice and Bertha Mae.

His 50-year work career included S.A. Meyer Company, Friedman Jewelers, Pennsylvania Wholesalers and Syndicated Equities.

While living in Washington, PA he was active in Community Chest, Boy Scouts of America, Neighborhood House Association, Knights ofColumbus, America Legion, Travelers Protective Association, and Saint Hilary Church. Moving to Richmond in 2007, he became highly involved in the St. Mary's Woods Independent Living community, and attended St. Mary's Catholic Church.

In 1943, he married Anna Mae Flinn, who died in 2006.

He is survived by his son Patrick (Peggy) McCrerey of Richmond, VA.; three grandchildren, Anna, Austin (Jessica) and Flinn McCrerey, and siblings in-law, Eileen and Bill Richardson of Washington, along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Services will be private, and held at the convenience of the family.

