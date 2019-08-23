William M. Mitsch

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA
15205
(412)-921-3661
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
William M. Mitsch, 50, formerly of Canonsburg and Ingram, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in Harrisburg, N.C.

He was the beloved husband of Pam Pallette Mitsch; dear father of Mya, Emily and Eli Mitsch; and brother of Church (Kathy), Ed (Alison), Steve (Nori) Mitsch and Joyce (Gary) Gibson. Also surviving are nieces and nephers.

He was a son of the late Chuck and Elaine Jungling Mitsch.

Bill was a graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan and soon after began his career as a mechanical engineer with Siemens, where he was employed for 28 years.

He had a passion for cars and a love of classic rock, but nothing compared to the love he had for family. If Bill wasn't busy working with his hands, you could find him at the hockey rink or at a cheerleader competition, cheering for his children. His infectious laugh and caring heart will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home Inc., 165 Noble Avenue, Crafton, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 26.

www.schepnermcdermot
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 23, 2019
