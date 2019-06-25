Craig Martin Knauff, age 58, of Newton, NC, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was born on May 17, 1961, in North Tonawanda, NY to Luther L. and Mildred Albrecht Knauff. He was a member of Old St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Newton, NC. He was preceded in death by his mother and brother, Philip.



Left to cherish his memory are his father, Rev. Luther Knauff; sisters, Lois Knauff and husband, Michael Maness, Karen Pairan and husband, Ron; brother, Mark Knauff and wife, Joy and many nieces and nephews.



Craig was a gifted artist who held the style of the old masters. He was described by his former Visual Art instructor, Dr. Winter of Lenoir Rhyne University, as a gifted artist. Dr. Winter has said that he could take Craig to a gallery and he would go home and sketch what he had seen. Craig was a visual artist. He has a painting in a London gallery described as "What an American Artist Can Do." He enjoyed watching basketball and baseball and could always be found staying current on news and events. Craig spent many hours reading,

which he loved.



A Celebration of Craig's Life will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Old St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church with Rev. Robert Sain officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Old St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2035 Old Conover-Startown Road, Newton, NC 28658.



Published in The Observer News Enterprise on June 26, 2019