Claremont – Margaret Christine Sigmon Stewart, 99, died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Catawba Valley Assisted Living at Rock Barn. She is survived by: two sons and their spouses, James A. Stewart (Marlene) of Claremont and Robert N. Stewart (Marta) of Hanahan, South Carolina; twin granddaughters and their spouses, Jenifer Stewart Smith (Todd) of Cornelius and Melanie Stewart Cranford (Scott) of Conover; a grandson, Luca Alexander Stewart of Hanahan, South Carolina; two great-grandchildren, Ian James Smith and Ava Flynn Smith of Cornelius; and two siblings, Hazel Setzer and Johnny Sigmon, both of Claremont. She was preceded in death by: her husband, James C. Stewart, whom she married on March 23, 1940 in York, South Carolina; three brothers; and two sisters.



Christine's ancestors were among the first settlers in the Catawba Valley. Seven were patriots of the American Revolution. In 1942, Christine and her husband moved to Baltimore, Maryland to aid in the war effort. For three years, she worked in a defense factory manufacturing bombers. She was a real-life "Rosie the Riveter".



Upon their return from Baltimore, Christine and her husband resided in Statesville for several years. In 1950, they returned to Catawba County and opened Stewart's Grocery in Claremont. After her husband died in 1973, Christine continued to operate the store until it was destroyed by arson in the late 1980s. Regardless of their ability to pay, no one left Stewart's Grocery without food for themselves and their family.



In addition to her kind spirit and generosity, Christine was renowned for her baking and gardening. She ensured that everyone who left her company did so with a piece of cake, a bag of vegetables, and/or fresh cut roses.



Christine's life was one marked by service to her country, community, church, family and friends.



A viewing will take place from 12:30 P.M. to 1:45 P.M. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Claremont, where she was a life-long member, followed by a funeral at 2:00 P.M. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the Stewart family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Hospice & Palliative Care, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, North Carolina 28902 or to a Hospice facility of one's choice.



Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton is honored to serve the Stewart family. Published in The Observer News Enterprise on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary