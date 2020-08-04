CHAVEZ, ANGEL R.

Angel R. Chavez, 77, of Ocala, FL passed away July 12, 2020. Born in El Paso, TX, he came to this area in 2006 from Altamonte Springs, FL. He was a veteran of the US Army and Air Force, was a retired mortgage banker and was Catholic by faith. Angel also worked as a starter at On Top of the World and was an avid golfer.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Sigrid; daughter, Debra Stefani; and sister, Irma.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church (433 Marion Oaks Dr. Ocala, FL 34474) on Saturday, August 8th at 11AM. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala, FL 352-236-7813.



