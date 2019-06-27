|
|
HOWARD, ANTHONY SEAN
Anthony Sean Howard, 51, passed away on June 24, 2019.
He leaves to cherish her memories wife, Nicole Howard; children, Amir Howard Akyl Howard, and Damon Townsend; mother, Carmen Smith (Robert Smith); sisters, Tia Howard and Maggita D. Smith; and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Howard will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00a.m at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church located at 55 SW 3rd Avenue Ocala, Fl. 34471. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 27 to June 28, 2019