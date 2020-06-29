When I read of Dans passing, it caused me to look back over some 40 years. Just out of high school when I went to work at Pinch a Penny. Dan and Charlene were wonderful employers, but more importantly they were mentors to a young man, me. Over the past 40 years I stopped by the store to visit with them. The Galvins were first my employer, then mentors and lastly true friends. I am so greatfull our paths crossed. Dan will be missed.

Allen Curry

Friend