ROSINSKI, JOSEPH T.

Joe Rosinski, age 78, peacefully passed away at Hospice Legacy House on Saturday evening, July 25 following a brief illness.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cindy; his son and daughter-in-law, Glenn and Lauren; three grandchildren, Ryan, Emily, Nicole, all of Nevada; and three sisters, Arlene Rosinski, New Jersey, Helen Mychalchyck, Florida, Joan Staump, Georgia.

Joe was a second generation American born in Helmetta, New Jersey. After serving four years in the Navy, he began working in telecommunications for the Central Intelligence Agency for 28 years. His career sent him to many overseas postings including El Salvador, Okinawa, Sri Lanka, Israel, Colombia, Liberia and Greece. Following his retirement in 1992, Joe began his varied volunteer life. He helped run a food stand at various carnivals in PA. In both PA and FL, Joe taught the AARP Driver's Safety Program. Joe also volunteered for the Marion Co Sheriff's Department doing computer research and following that was a volunteer at Munroe Regional Hospital (Advent Health).

Joe loved gardening, golfing and bowling - his crowning achievement being a 300 game bowled during league play in 2012. However, Joe rediscovered his true passion of stamp collecting upon moving to FL in 1999. He was a member of the General Francis Marion Stamp Club where he served as secretary and treasurer for numerous years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, account number 12092140. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



