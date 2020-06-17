LARRY PRUITT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LARRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PRUITT, LARRY
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Larry Pruitt, which occurred on Friday, June 5, 2020. Please join us for a memorial service to celebrate Larry's life, and to remember a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. Services will be held at 10am on Saturday June 20, 2020 at Golden Ocala Golf & Equestrian Club located at 4090 NW 84th Ct Ocala, FL 34482. Please visit Larry's online obituary page at www.Robertsfunerals.com for the full obituary, and to leave a heartfelt condolence for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Service
10:00 AM
Golden Ocala Golf & Equestrian Club
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Of Ocala Funerals & Cremations
606 SW 2nd Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 537-8111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved