FOLEY, LINDA BURNETT
Linda Burnett Foley, 77, passed away December 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born December 8, 1942 and was a lifelong resident of Ocala. She was employed as a Registered Optician for 32 years at Ocala Eye.
Linda was a devoted servant of Christ and was of the Baptist faith. She dedicated her life to being the best 'Momma' and 'Nanny' possible. Linda loved fishing for redfish and watching the sunsets on her favorite beach, St. George Island, Florida.
She is survived by her son, Ron (Hiedi) Burnett, daughters, Sylvia (Steve) Balius and
Sandra (Clint) Smith all of Ocala, brothers, Irving 'Buddy' Dyals, Jr. of Ocala, Darrell Dyals of Irwin, ID, sisters, Peggy Valentine of Crossville, TN, Carol Johnston of Palisades, ID, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Oakcrest Baptist Church, 1109 NE 28th St., Ocala, 34470. In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Humane Society of Marion County. Condolences for the family may be left at www.robertsofdunnellon.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020