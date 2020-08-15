1/2
Marion Birkhimer
1932 - 2020
Marion Louise Birkhimer, 88, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on August 8, 2020. She was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on February 8, 1932, the second daughter of Charles and Marie Birkhimer; sister to five siblings and aunt to numerous nephews and nieces.
Marion entered the United States Navy in 1958 and served 28 years of active duty as a nurse. During her career she embraced 13 duty stations including Japan, Guam, Philippines, Vietnam and Korea. Marion was a graduate of the University of Maryland with a BS in nursing and a master's degree from West Florida University. Marion was promoted to Captain in 1975 and retired on December 30, 1984.
Marion loved to travel on vacation touring Spain, Turkey, France, Israel, Switzerland, Germany and England. Marion was highly involved in Christian ministry serving at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church and St. John's Lutheran Church in Ocala. She met, and was blessed by, Pope John Paul, walked the Holy Land and Suram in the Dead Sea. She worked with Holy Community to assist with home bound members, Hospice, assisted pastors in Last Rites for members and worked on the Altar Guild. Marion continued serving others throughout her life spending days calling and writing members of the Ocala community to keep lifelines open and God's word alive.
Marion is survived by her brother Charles Birkhimer of Ocala, Florida and numerous nephews and nieces.
Marion's viewing will be held 12 to 2PM, Sunday, August 16, 2020 with a Celebration of Life, 10AM, Monday, August 17, 2020 at the funeral home. Marion will be laid to rest 1:30 PM at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. The United States Navy will be in attendance to render full military honors in recognition of Marion's dedicated service to a grateful nation. Arrangements are entrusted to Robert's Funeral Homes, 2739 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, Florida 34471
(352) 732-9944.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner on Aug. 15, 2020.
