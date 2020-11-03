Robert William Harmon
Robert William Harmon went to glory to be with his heavenly father on October 28, 2020 at the young age of 78.
Robert was born on July 25, 1942, in Baltimore Maryland to Milton and Charlotte Harmon. He was adopted and raised by his aunt Ruth Smith in Virginia.
Robert proceeded in death his adopted father Ethelbert Roach, his mom Ruth Smith, his biological parents Milton and Charlotte Harmon, his sisters Ruth and Lola Mae, and his brother Milton
Robert is survived by his sister Margaret of Florida, Joan of New Jersey, Maritza of North Carolina, his brother Ricardo (Lorain) of Maryland, Niece- Nikki of California, his adopted son Reccy & family and a host of other nieces and nephews. A tremendous gratitude to his church family (Mt. Zion AME Church), Rev Dr. Rhella P. Murdaugh (Pastor) and friends. A special thank you to Uncle Rupert, Bob and Donna.
A graveside service for Robert will be held at Highland Memorial Park (1515 NE 3rd Street, Ocala, FL 34470) on Thursday, November 5 at 10:00am. Viewing will be from 9:30am until the time of the service. Online condolences may be sent and a full obituary can be viewed at www.hiers-baxley.com
.