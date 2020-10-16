Barbara Peterson

Barbara E. Peterson
Born: September 20, 1934; Polo
Died: October 12, 2020; Mt. Morris
Mt. Morris – Barbara E. Peterson, age 86, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 in Pinecrest Manor Nursing Home, Mt. Morris, IL.
Barbara was born on September 20, 1934 in Polo, IL, the daughter of Thomas Glenn & Pauline (Davison) James. She graduated from Oregon High School class of 1952. Barbara married Gerald Peterson on February 20, 1960, in Oregon, IL, and he preceded her in death on May 17, 1980. Barbara worked for the law office of Smith, Birkholz, and O'Brien as a secretary. She was a huge sports fan, especially the Cubs and Bears, and she loved to bowl in bowling leagues.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Lori(John) O'Drobinak, Tampa, FL; grandchildren, John J. (Amy) Hoy, Zephyrhills, FL, and Jillian E. Hoy, Daytona Beach, FL; brother, Tom James, Florida; sister, Donna Sharkey, Dixon, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday October 17, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in Oakwood Cemetery, Mt. Morris, IL, with Pastor Julie Bunt officiating.
Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery Mt. Morris, IL. A drive-through visitation will be held on Saturday October 17, 2020, from 10:30 A.M. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society
.