Ann M. Norris



Ann M. Norris, age 100, of Centerburg, Ohio and formerly of Stow, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019.



She was born on August 17, 1918 in Coral, Pennsylvania daughter of Vincent and Johanna (Barlick) Robatin.



Ann owned and operated her own beauty salon called Antoinette Hair Styling for over 40 years in the Cuyahoga Falls area. She was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church in Cuyahoga Falls where she was active in the choir.



Ann is survived by her two sons, James R. (Kathleen) Norris of Centerburg and William A. (Marie) Norris of St. Simons Island, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Keith Norris, Marie Kennedy, Kristin Butler, Andrew Norris, Jonathan Norris, Joshua Norris, Alexandra Brinkman and Zachary Brinkman; five great grandchildren; two sisters, Rose Robatin and Vern Boris; and son-in-law John Drewette.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William I. Norris and her daughter, Susan Ann Drewette.



A chapel service at the Northlawn Memorial Gardens in Peninsula, Ohio will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 beginning at 1 p.m. Entombment will follow.



Memorial contributions in Ann's name may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 245 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221.



A chapel service at the Northlawn Memorial Gardens in Peninsula, Ohio will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 beginning at 1 p.m. Entombment will follow.