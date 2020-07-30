) STREETSBORO -- Anna B. Benjock, 86, passed away July 28, 2020. Born in Clarksville, PA, she was a resident of Streetsboro for over 20 years and had been employed as an optician with E.B. Brown Optical. Preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Thomas, she is survived by her son, Tom (Alice); grandson, Chris, and brothers, Joseph and George Stefek. Graveside services will be held Friday, 1 p.m. at Crown Hill. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 70 W. Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, Ohio 44236. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)