Anton Bettes, 93, of Akron, passed away May 18, 2020. He was born on November 30, 1926 in Croatia to Anton and Anna (Tremmel) Bettes. On November 18, 1950, he married Theresa Hirsch. Anton was in the maintenance department at McNeil & NRM Incorporated for 31 years before retiring. He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church in Akron. Anton also belonged to the German Family Society of Brimfield. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Theresa (Hirsch); children, Alfred (Debra) Bettes and Marian (Marc Turi) Geiser; grandchildren, Amy Bettes and Lisa (Ryan) Smith; great grandchild, Titus Smith; and sister in law, Romana Pauritsch and family in Austria. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Christina Geiser; and sisters, Magdelena Raumberger and Anna Gross. Due to the current health situation, all services are private. Anton's final resting place will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. Please visit Anton's Book of Memories at dunn-quigley.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 22, 2020.