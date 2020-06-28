Arthur R. Hetrick, 69, of Springfield Township, passed away June 21, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was a longtime Akron resident and East High graduate, served in the Army where he was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War, and retired from OMNOVA Solutions in Mogadore after many years of service. Art loved spending his days enjoying time with family, watching OSU football, and working out in his yard. Art is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Euna; his children, Nicole and Nicholas Hetrick; sister, Lois (Preston) Stewart; brother, Richard (Nickie) Hetrick; sisters-in-law, Linda DiGiulio and Pam (Walt) Pirogowicz; and many other close family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lena and Ernest "Dutch" Hetrick; sisters, Lola Spangler, Jackie Wallis, and Eileen Billington; brothers, Tommy and Bobby Philpott/s and Bob Hetrick; beloved mother-in-law, Beechie Simmons; and brothers-in-law, Thomas "TJ" Hagerman and Ralph DiGiulio. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center for their excellent care in his final days. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 12 to 1 followed by a 1 p.m. memorial service at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, with masks and social distancing practices preferred. Because of cemetery regulations, Arthur will be laid to rest privately at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, visit wwwNewcomerAkron.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.