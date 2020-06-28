Arthur R. Hetrick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur R. Hetrick, 69, of Springfield Township, passed away June 21, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was a longtime Akron resident and East High graduate, served in the Army where he was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War, and retired from OMNOVA Solutions in Mogadore after many years of service. Art loved spending his days enjoying time with family, watching OSU football, and working out in his yard. Art is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Euna; his children, Nicole and Nicholas Hetrick; sister, Lois (Preston) Stewart; brother, Richard (Nickie) Hetrick; sisters-in-law, Linda DiGiulio and Pam (Walt) Pirogowicz; and many other close family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lena and Ernest "Dutch" Hetrick; sisters, Lola Spangler, Jackie Wallis, and Eileen Billington; brothers, Tommy and Bobby Philpott/s and Bob Hetrick; beloved mother-in-law, Beechie Simmons; and brothers-in-law, Thomas "TJ" Hagerman and Ralph DiGiulio. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center for their excellent care in his final days. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 12 to 1 followed by a 1 p.m. memorial service at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, with masks and social distancing practices preferred. Because of cemetery regulations, Arthur will be laid to rest privately at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, visit wwwNewcomerAkron.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved