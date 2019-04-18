Betty Lauretta (Galley) Cheuvront



Betty Lauretta (Galley) Cheuvront passed away April 9, 2019.



Betty was born on December 12, 1921 in Akron, Ohio, to parents, Martha and August Galley, the youngest of seven children. She married Charles Cheuvront January 27, 1945 and their daughter, Virginia (Ginny), was born in 1946. Betty worked as a secretary and billing clerk.



Betty and Charles resided in Akron until October 1981. When Charles retired, they moved to Ventura to be near Virginia and her husband, Don Stout. Theirs was one of the original homes in Poinsettia Gardens, where they had many friends.



She is survived by daughter, Virginia Stout and fiancé, John Nelson of England, her very special friend, Nancy Cole (who she thought of as her "second daughter"), many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles in 2001 and by Virginia's husband Don Stout.



Betty was a long time member of First Congregational Church of Akron, Ohio and Church of the Foothills in Ventura. She was a 50+ year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, A Masonic organization, transferring from Ohio to California in 1984, where she still belonged to Channel Islands Chapter #78.



She was active and interested in her community of Poinsettia Gardens in Ventura, participating in exercise classes, swimming, bingo, dinners and social events. She moved, in June 2011, to Cypress Place Senior Living and made many friends while living there. She loved living there and participated in all the activities.



Much appreciation is extended to the staff of Cypress Place and to Assisted Hospice, who provided care and support during her brief illness.



No service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to McDermott Crockett & Associates Mortuary.