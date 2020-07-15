Charles "Chuck" R. North, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born in Monday, Ohio on December 28, 1931 to the late John and Gertrude (Lucas) North. Chuck served as a Sgt. in the U.S. Army in the Korean War, wounded and received a Purple Heart. He worked at Seiberling Tire & Rubber Co. and was the owner of the "Exercise Shop". Chuck was a World Champion Power Lifter and holder of nine World Records and a member of the Barberton Sports Hall of Fame. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Shali Carter and sister, Donna Arthur. Chuck is survived by wife of 34 years, Judy A. North; children, Pamela North, Jean (Larry) Bush, William North, Roger (Leslie) North, Charles (Lori) Jr., along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren; sisters, Judy (Sonny) Rager, Rita Krum; brother, Bob North; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held Friday, 12 noon at the Calvary Apostolic Church, 2693 Nesbitt Ave., Akron, OH 44314, with Pastor Nelson Carter officiating, where friends may call ONE HOUR prior to the service. Burial Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron. Memorials may be made to the Calvary Apostolic Church.