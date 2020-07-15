1/1
Charles R. North
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck" R. North, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born in Monday, Ohio on December 28, 1931 to the late John and Gertrude (Lucas) North. Chuck served as a Sgt. in the U.S. Army in the Korean War, wounded and received a Purple Heart. He worked at Seiberling Tire & Rubber Co. and was the owner of the "Exercise Shop". Chuck was a World Champion Power Lifter and holder of nine World Records and a member of the Barberton Sports Hall of Fame. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Shali Carter and sister, Donna Arthur. Chuck is survived by wife of 34 years, Judy A. North; children, Pamela North, Jean (Larry) Bush, William North, Roger (Leslie) North, Charles (Lori) Jr., along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren; sisters, Judy (Sonny) Rager, Rita Krum; brother, Bob North; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held Friday, 12 noon at the Calvary Apostolic Church, 2693 Nesbitt Ave., Akron, OH 44314, with Pastor Nelson Carter officiating, where friends may call ONE HOUR prior to the service. Burial Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron. Memorials may be made to the Calvary Apostolic Church.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Calvary Apostolic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Funeral
12:00 PM
Calvary Apostolic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved