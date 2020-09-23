Rev. Charles W. Reeder, Jr. slipped quietly into eternity September 7, 2020. He was raised in Bath, Ohio by his parents, Chuck and Betty Reeder, he attended Bath Elementary and Revere High Schools. After receiving a BS in Sociology and an MA in City Planning from the University of Akron, he married Patience Ahern, also from Bath. Heading to Alexandria Virginia, he received a Master of Divinity from Virginia Theological Seminary. He later completed a Doctor of Ministry from Ashland Seminary and worked for Food for the Poor, raising funds for third world countries. During 40 years of ministry, he served churches in Ohio, Illinois, Washington, and Colorado. He also taught classes at several college venues as well as prisons. Teaching and preaching were his passions, and he excelled at both. He had a love for theology and physics, remodeling and good music. His life was filled with compassion, and he lived to serve the needs of others. His greatest loves, however, were his wife, Pat; his daughters, Kathleen (Matt) and Shannon (Nick) and his three precious grandsons, Max, Gram and Rohan. He will be profoundly missed by his sister, Sandy Lund and his many nieces and nephews. No doubt he has heard the words he always longed to hear: "Well done, good and faithful servant." Inurnment will be at Rosehill Cemetery sometime next fall.







