David Paul



Bower



David passed away unexpectedly on May 18th, 2019 at the age of 48. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, great uncle, and a friend to many. David helped anyone who needed it. He was a giant teddy bear and a good human being. He touched so many lives and will be dearly missed.



He is survived by his mother, Dora; brothers, Carlos Jr. and Frankie; sisters, Carla and Cathy (James) Howard; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his loving girlfriend of 21 years, Terri Crowl, and his father, Carlos Sr.



A casual memorial service will be held at Lakefront Center, overlooking Springfield Lake, Saturday, June 1st from 3 to 6 p.m., (2491 Canfield Rd., Akron, Ohio 44312). David loved Metallica so feel free to wear your favorite band shirt to his memorial. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com



Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 28, 2019