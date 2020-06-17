Deloris Demitra Dennis, age 90, passed into eternal memory June 12, 2020, peacefully at home with her family. Born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 17, 1929 to the late John and Margaret (Hoopes) Rodis, Deloris graduated from Boardman High School where she played clarinet in the marching band and crack-the-whip on ice skates. She attended Carnegie Tech and worked at Aero-Rad before marrying Archie W. Dennis and having three children. Deloris traveled by land, sea, and air throughout the U.S., Caribbean and England to spend time with family who just had to see the world, but she was always happiest at home. She was the best Mom ever. A Girl Scouts Leader of Troop 147 in Stow, she biked, roller skated, camped in a Lodge (no tents, please), baked the best baklava and enjoyed welcoming family and friends to nearly seven decades of Sunday Suppers. Preceded in death by Archie, her husband of 63 years, on March 25, 2014; granddaughter, Hazel Jane Mardis; son in-law, Terry Mardis; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Mary Lou Rodis; and her nephew, Donald Rodis, Jr. She is survived by her children, Bill (Tracy), Connie Mardis and Arch (Lori) Dennis, Jr.; grandchildren, Amy, Samantha and James; great-granddaughter, Allisin; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Deloris will be remembered for her laughter and gracious smile, caring and generous heart, wit and wisdom, but most of all for her devoted love of family. Her final resting place is Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery where her family attended committal services. In lieu of flowers, Mom would want you to have a special Sunday Supper with your family and friends, maybe a nice leg of lamb, pastitsio, or standing rib roast with Yorkshire pudding and pecan pie. (Arnold - Hartville, 330-877-9364) www.arnoldfuneralhome.com







