Donna Jeanne Compton, age 89, passed away on July 20, 2019 after a long struggle with dementia.



Born in Akron, she was a lifelong area resident. Donna was employed with Springfield Local Schools as a Library Assistant and was a member of Lakemore United Methodist Church. She was instrumental in starting nursery programs at both Lakemore and Goodyear Heights Methodist churches. Donna had a great love for books and her life was devoted to children. She was always ready to find the good in everyone and to help in any way she could.



Preceded in death by her husband, Frank; brother, Hack; and sister, Patty, Donna is survived by her children, Evelyn (Glen) Campbell, Kevin Compton and Jeanan Compton (Glen); grandchildren, Kevin, Nick, Milan, Andrew, Greig, Autumn (Ryan) and Amy; and ten great-grandchildren.



Friends and family will be received Monday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where Funeral service will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Schapiro officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen.