Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Smeznik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna M. Smeznik


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna M. Smeznik Obituary
Donna M. Smeznik

Donna M. Smeznik, 60, of North Canton, Ohio passed away February 25, 2019 at the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center. She was born February 1, 1959 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Alfred T. Smeznik and Alice V. Neville.

Donna was an avid lover of many things from coloring, to cooking, gardening, and animals. She was an exceptional and hard working mother that raised her two children by herself. She was as devoted to her family as she was to her work. Her 20 years at Coleman Professional Services blossomed into many long lasting friendships. Her strength and determination were unmatched and she wouldn't let anything hold her back from doing her best.

Donna was preceded in death by her father, Alfred T. Smeznik; her brother, Alfred T. Smeznik Jr. and her sister, Sandy Wagner. She is survived by her two sons, Daniel S. Calise and Matthew A. Calise.

Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home and Crematory, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now