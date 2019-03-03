Donna M. Smeznik



Donna M. Smeznik, 60, of North Canton, Ohio passed away February 25, 2019 at the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center. She was born February 1, 1959 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Alfred T. Smeznik and Alice V. Neville.



Donna was an avid lover of many things from coloring, to cooking, gardening, and animals. She was an exceptional and hard working mother that raised her two children by herself. She was as devoted to her family as she was to her work. Her 20 years at Coleman Professional Services blossomed into many long lasting friendships. Her strength and determination were unmatched and she wouldn't let anything hold her back from doing her best.



Donna was preceded in death by her father, Alfred T. Smeznik; her brother, Alfred T. Smeznik Jr. and her sister, Sandy Wagner. She is survived by her two sons, Daniel S. Calise and Matthew A. Calise.



Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home and Crematory, (330) 535-9186 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary