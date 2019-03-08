Eugene "Gene" H. Romine



Gene Romine, 88, passed away March 6, 2019. He was born in Akron where he lived most of his life. Gene served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Goodyear Heights Community Church. He retired from Goodyear with 30 years of service in the chemical plant. Gene was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, enjoyed working in his yard and has received several Beautification Awards. Gene spent the last few years making proud memories with his grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou; parents, Robert and Virginia Romine; brothers, Freer, Ronald, Robert, and Donald. Gene is survived by his son, Todd (Julie) Romine of Tallmadge; daughter, Beth (Chris) Diefendorf of Akron; grandchildren, Tyler, Cole, Brooke, Trent; brother, Louie of Akron; special nephew, Mark.



Visitation will be 4:00 until 7:00 Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Goodyear Heights Community Church, 464 Brittain Road, Akron with Pastor Kevin Price officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Goodyear Heights Community Church, 464 Brittain Road, Akron OH 44305. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary