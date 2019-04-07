Frances Jean Stopar



Frances Jean Stopar, 93, of Barberton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 29th, 2019.



Frances was born on August 19, 1925 to Joseph and Jennie Hete of Barberton, Ohio where she was a lifelong resident.



Preceding her in death was the love of her life and husband of 50 years, Joseph Stopar and all eight siblings: Sr. Celine, Ann, Matilda, Jennie, Frank, Charles, Joseph and Mary.



Frances is survived by daughters, Diane Stevenson (John) and Charlene Martin (David); grandchildren, Jennifer DeVore (Rusty), Jason Martin (Melanie), Joshua Martin (Mary), and John Stevenson; great-grandchildren, Sydney Stevenson, Brynn Martin, Brandt Martin, Race DeVore, Daniel Martin; and many nieces and nephews.



Frances, or "Francie" to many, lived her life in service to God, her family, her church, and her neighbors and friends. She was hardworking, kindhearted, and an amazing cook and baker. One never forgot a meal prepared by Francie.



Specials thanks to Doylestown Healthcare and Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care.



A mass celebrating Francie's life will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Barberton, OH 44203, with Fr. Robert Jackson as the celebrant. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the mass at the church. Interment will take place at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Prince of Peace Church. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary