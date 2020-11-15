Franklyn "Frank" Anton Stuchel passed on his 87th birthday Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in the Altercare of Wadsworth hospice. He was born November 10, 1933 in Cleveland, OH to Frank and Marie Stuchel. The middle of three children, he is survived by younger sister, Suzon, and preceded in death by his older sister, Evelyn. After moving from Maple Heights after 6th grade, Frank moved to Brecksville, where he was President of both his sophomore and senior class, as well as a member of the track, football and basketball teams; including being part of the state championship track team. Frank graduated with a BA degree from Baldwin Wallace College in 1955, where he was a member of the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity. After university, he joined the U.S. Navy in 1955 as a Jet Aviator, flying off of aircraft carriers. He then began his career in Sales and Marketing with Premier Industrial, in both the US and Canada, and continued his career in the automotive aftermarket, until retiring from Kimball Midwest in Columbus. While in Canada with Premier, Frank met and married Marjorie Swan in 1969 and became the devoted stepfather of her four children, Karen (now deceased), Jack, Mike and Bob. He moved with the family back to Brecksville in 1969 and established their first home together. Frank and Marjorie moved with his career to several different homes, Chagrin Falls; Hornby, Ontario, Barrington, Illinois; Green Bay, and Columbus before settling in Bath, Ohio to be near his family. Frank was a wonderful family man and member of the community. Frank leveraged his pianist training and being an electrician's assistant in his youth, to become an accomplished woodworker. Frank had great hands. There was no job too detailed that he could not handle, and he was often at work in his shop building, fixing and "tinkering". He was also a "treasured" member of the local Kiwanis driving the School Dictionary program, and always there to flip pancakes at the annual breakfast. Frank also loved animals, a love which has certainly passed on through the family. In addition to his wife, Marjorie, and his sister, Suzon, and the numerous people whose lives he blessed, Frank (Papa) is survived by his children, Jack (Connie) , Mike (Kim) , and Bob (Cynthia) Swan; his grandchildren, David, Jeffrey (Sahar), Michael (Sam), MacKenzie (Jon), Jacob and Cydney Swan, and an ever growing group of great grandchildren. The family will not be having a service at this time, opting instead for a later family gathering when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kiwanis International. Special thanks to the caring staff at Altercare of Wadsworth. We all love you Frank. Thank you!! To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com