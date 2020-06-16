Gail L. Cox
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail, 61, passed away March 12, 2020 after a long courageous battle. Gail was born Nov. 24, 1958 in Akron, Ohio to Don and Helen (Gron) Cox. She grew up in Sharon Center where she attended Highland Local Schools, graduating in 1977. Gail then went to The Ohio State University and later earned her MBA from University of Phoenix. Gail was a free spirit and liked to travel and see new things. Gail worked in business from Florida to Texas to Alaska. She was mortgage broker, V.P. of a bank, and finance director of a casino. In her travels around the country Gail met her soul mate, Terry Wirtz. They met in Arizona and they later settled in Nevada. Gail loved to ride Harley motorcycles with Terry, taking many trips together to bike rallies and other events. They also liked to work out together and to frequent eateries and casinos. Gail made many friends everywhere she went and always found somebody she needed to help. Gail always had a smile on her face even when she was very ill. Her caregivers always got big kick out of her personality and sense of humor. Gail will be greatly missed by all who knew her especially her family and her many friends. Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Helen Cox. She leaves behind her boyfriend, Terry Wirtz; brothers, Gary, Greg (Krista) and Gilbert; nieces and nephews, Audra, Julia (Tamas), Samantha, Katie, Matthew, Owen and Mark; grandnephews, Aiden, Preston and Lucas. She also leaves behind many aunts and cousins. There will be a private Celebration of Gail's Life on June 20th at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved