STOW -- Dr. James F. Roach, 71, died November 23, 2020. Born in Akron, he was a lifelong resident of Stow. James had been employed with GenCorp as a physicist, retiring in 1994. He enjoyed tinkering and was an advocate for blood donation. Preceded in death by mother, Genevieve Agnew; father, John Roy Roach; and sister, Sue Jones; he is survived by his brothers, John F. (Lois Ann) Roach, Joseph F. (Terri) Roach; sister, Sharon (Winston) Collins; many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the American Red Cross, www.redcross.org
. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)