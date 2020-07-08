WADSWORTH -- Janet E. Millham, 59, of Wadsworth, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, July 3, 2020 after a courageous six month battle with cancer. She was born November 18 in Philadelphia, PA to Edmund and the late Geraldine Millham. Janet was a former employee of S. A. Comunale and she enjoyed gardening and was very passionate about her family, especially her boys. Janet never met a stranger and anybody who was blessed to have known Janet loved her. She was preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine; grandparents, Leslie and Florence Gregg and Edmund and Mary Millham; aunts and uncles, Ellen Simpson and Paul and Rhokey Millham. Janet is survived by her husband, Gary Davis; children, Edward Hronetz and Robert Hronetz, Michael (Carley) Davis, Natalia (Brandon) Beck, Bryan (McKayla) McCanna, Danny Vinez; his daughter, Harper; father, Edmund Millham; sisters, Barbara (Ralph) Powers, Carol (Greg) Wiestner, Linda (Patrick) Trenkle; and sister-in-law, Becky (Bill) Alexander. She is also survived by her nephews and nieces: Matthew (Allison) Launi and their daughters, Harper and Quinn, Christopher Stewart, Nicole Stewart her daughters, Kiya and Avi ' Yana, Andrew (Ashley) Palski, Jill Palski, Max Trenkle, Joey Dipolito, Mitchell Dipolito and Bobby (Tia) Lindeman; her cousins, Eric and Keith Millham, Gregg, Donald and Patricia Simpson, Donna Elser and Gail McColl. A Celebration of Life will be conducted 7 p.m. Friday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. The family will receive friends 3 hours prior to the service from 4 to 7 p.m. Facial coverings will be required and social distancing will be required. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com







