Janis Labay


1932 - 2019
Janis Labay Obituary
Janis Labay (Dennis) Janis L. Labay (nee Dennis), 87, of Akron, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was born to parents, Arthur and Loretta Dennis on February 3, 1932 in Paden City, WV. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Iola and Zondra, and her brother, Jimmy. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Melody (Marc) Torok; grandson, Steven Torok; three great-grandsons, Marc, Michael, Vincent; significant other of 30 years, Wayne Wuenschel; sisters, Jean Dennis and Delores Boatwright, and brother, Arthur Dennis. Janis was a Thoroughbred Horse Racing owner, trainer and handicapper for most of her life. She was also an extremely talented poet, writing about life in general. Janis was an avid book reader, played the piano and guitar, and was a gifted singer. Growing up she would love to go dancing with her friends. She was adored by anyone who met her. Janis was a lover of life and loved her family. She will be forever missed. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 2, 2019
