Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
PORTAGE LAKES -- Jeanne C. Eckroad (nee Righter), 79, passed away on June 6, 2019. She was born December 23, 1939 in Akron to Silas and Alma Righter. Jeanne graduated from Coventry High School in 1957. She was the owner of a number of beauty salons and enjoyed interior decorating and design. She was also a faithful member of Hope Lutheran Church. Whatever she did, she did with talent.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn Eckroad; sister, Joyce (Sherman) Grant; and brother-in-law, John Regan.

She is survived by her son, Robert (Karen) Eckroad; daughter, Tanya (Lowell) Bailey; sister, Cindy Regan; grandson, Jeffrey "JD" (Britani) Hill; and great-granddaughter, Kaydence; several nieces and a nephew.

The family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to her special caregivers, Paula Stefan and Sharon Wolfe, as well as the entire staff at Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living for the excellent care provided to Jeanne.

Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Tuesday, June 11 from 10 to 11 a.m., with a service beginning at 11 a.m., Pastor Jack Kozak officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, 999 Portage Lakes Drive, Akron, OH 44319, in memory of Jeanne. Condolences and memories may be shared with Jeanne's family at the funeral home website.

Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019
