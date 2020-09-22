1/1
Jillyn Csikos
Jillyn Blackert Csikos, age 65, went home to be with her Savior on September 18, 2020. Jillyn was born in Akron and graduated from Copley High School in 1972. She and her husband Jim started Jim's Locksmith in 1985 and retired earlier this year. She enjoyed riding with Jim on his Harley and loved gardening in her flower garden. There was no greater enjoyment than playing Barbies with her granddaughters, Sophie, 9 and Shelby, 4. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jeff. Jill is survived by her husband Jim; daughter, Sharon (Josh) Scalia, granddaughters, Sophie and Shelby; and sister, Jeanette Blackert Farrell. Due to Covid there will be no public calling hours or funeral. A private burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 22, 2020.
