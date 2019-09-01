|
|
Kenneth E. Batcher Kenneth E. Batcher, of Stow, OH, passed away on August 22, 2019, at the age of 83. Born on December 27, 1935, in Queens, New York, he was a graduate of Brooklyn Technical School (New York, NY), Iowa State University, and the University of Illinois. He worked for Goodyear Aerospace as a Computer Engineer and later as a professor at Kent State University. Per his wishes, his body was donated to the Northeast Ohio Medical University for the furtherance of medical scientific study. If you wish, a contribution can be made to the Department of Anatomy and Neurobiology in memory of Ken. All contributions are gratefully accepted and are placed in a special fund that supports biomedical-anatomical research. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia A. Batcher (nee Miller); his daughter, Joan M. Booth; his son, Kenneth W. Batcher; his grandchildren, Joshua, Lenora, Victoria, and Noah Batcher; and his brother, Bill Batcher. Special thanks to home health aide Greg Whitman for his loving care.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 1, 2019