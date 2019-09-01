Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Batcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth E. Batcher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth E. Batcher Obituary
Kenneth E. Batcher Kenneth E. Batcher, of Stow, OH, passed away on August 22, 2019, at the age of 83. Born on December 27, 1935, in Queens, New York, he was a graduate of Brooklyn Technical School (New York, NY), Iowa State University, and the University of Illinois. He worked for Goodyear Aerospace as a Computer Engineer and later as a professor at Kent State University. Per his wishes, his body was donated to the Northeast Ohio Medical University for the furtherance of medical scientific study. If you wish, a contribution can be made to the Department of Anatomy and Neurobiology in memory of Ken. All contributions are gratefully accepted and are placed in a special fund that supports biomedical-anatomical research. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia A. Batcher (nee Miller); his daughter, Joan M. Booth; his son, Kenneth W. Batcher; his grandchildren, Joshua, Lenora, Victoria, and Noah Batcher; and his brother, Bill Batcher. Special thanks to home health aide Greg Whitman for his loving care.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.