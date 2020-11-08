"Keylo" Loving father, brother, uncle, and cousin Kevin Samuel (Keylo) went home to be with the Lord, October 31, 2020. He was born December 16, 1969 in Akron, Ohio to Belva and Jimmy Samuel. He attended Kenmore High School.Kevin was a full-time father who enjoyed being around his children. During his time here he helped raised children beyond just his biological ones. He was a father figure to many. He loved music and rapping. He was such a calm and joyful spirit who kept everyone around him laughing. He took many under his wings. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Alice and Thomas Watson Sr., paternal grandmother, Magnolia Samuel, his mother, Belva Samuel, uncle, Ronald Watson and cousin, Ronald Poe. He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Isaiah Haskins, and two daughters, Deanna Green and Samyia Samuel; his other children, Zyona, Kenisha, Kenya, and Jada; father, Jimmy Samuel; siblings, Gwendolyn Samuel, Monica Samuel, Shelley Samuel, Deonna (James) White, Brandon Samuel, Branielle Samuel, and Jimmy Samuel Jr.; aunts, Barbara (Mose) Dabney and Jacqueline (Duane) Grimes; uncles, Thomas Watson Jr., Michael (Sharon) Watson, Jefferey Watson, and Donald (Paula) Watson; significant other and mother of his child, Donna; other loving mothers of his children, Yangar and Stephanie and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, 12:00 PM, at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306 where friends may call from 11:00 AM until time of service. Pastor Timothy Wagoner, officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Rhoden Memorial Home.