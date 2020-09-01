Kimberly A. Brett, age 55, of Kent, passed away on August 28, 2020. Kimberly was born in Akron on September 9, 1964. Kimberly devoted her life as a single mother raising her two sons and providing them the best life possible. She worked as a pre-school teacher for most of her life at Kids Country of Stow. Her favorite hobbies were camping, boating and fishing with her family. Kimberly is survived by her two sons, Travis and Shane Brett; her parents, Alan and Sheila (nee Horning) Brett; and her siblings, Linda Spencer, Yvonne (Duke) Battaglia and Paul (Nancy) Brett; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed. Calling hours will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron. For those of you attending, we ask that you ADHERE TO SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEAR A MASK To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
