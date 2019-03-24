Mark William Cabaniss



Mark William Cabaniss, age 60, died unexpectedly at home in Lakeport, California on March 15, 2019. Born in Akron, Ohio in 1958, he was the son of Margaret and George Cabaniss and grew up in Silver Lake Ohio.



He was a graduate of Kent State University and the University of Southern California School of Law. He was a lawyer for the Lake County California Courts.



Survivors include daughters, Meredith and Colette Cabaniss; and sons, Mark and Johnny Cabaniss, all of California. Additional survivors include his sister, Anne Cabaniss of New Albany, Indiana and brothers George Cabaniss of Akron and Kevin Cabaniss (Crissy) of St. Louis Mo. He is also survived by his former wife, Patricia Cabaniss of Ukiah, California.



Mark was funny, stubborn, and inventive. When he had his wisdom teeth pulled, he became tired of his restricted liquid diet and solved the problem by blending a Big Mac, fries, and a chocolate shake in a blender. He hand raised a baby squirrel, could compose hilarious and irreverent eBay ads, appreciated off beat movies, loved nature, and often challenged his grandmother to pie baking contests. He propped her photo up on his desk while taking the bar exam for good luck. Most of all, Mark was a good father who loved his children more than can be put into words. Few fathers are ever able to have as much fun as Mark did being with his children. He had many friends who valued his easy going and gentle manner and ability to make everyone feel appreciated and interesting.



In memory of Mark, the family suggests a donation to . A memorial get together will be held on Sunday, August 18th at 1 p.m. at the Ledges shelter house at Virginia Kendall Park in Peninsula, Ohio.