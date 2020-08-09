1/1
Martha Ruch
1926 - 2020
TOGETHER AGAIN Martha Ruch passed away peacefully August 4th, 2020. She was born November 5th, 1926 in Barberton, Ohio to the late Robert D. and Mary J. Sondles. She was a woman of amazing strength both mentally and physically. She graduated from Wadsworth High School in 1944 in the midst of World War II. Out of high school she worked in the offices of the Ohio Match Co. She was a stay at home mom for 15 years, then a typesetter at the Wadsworth News Banner. She eventually worked for her brother-in-law, Dr. Donald E. Gordon, and ended her working career in the office of Dr. Raj Vij in Fairlawn, Ohio. She enjoyed reading, playing solitaire, coloring and other handcrafts such as knitting and crocheting. The most important part of her life was her family and the time spent with them, especially the annual family vacation to South Carolina. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Ruch in 2016, and her siblings, Robert D. Sondles, Jr., Frances M. Sondles and James E. Sondles. She leaves behind three children, John E. of Cincinnati, Ann E. of Wadsworth, and James (Paula) of Copley; special friend, Marigo Ruch of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Nicholas, Olivia and Kristin Ruch of Cincinnati, Jack and Michael Ruch of Copley, Ohio, Peter Bach of Akron, Ohio, and Alex Bach of East Hampton, CT. and Sister Isabelle Gordon. Graveside Services will take conducted by Fr. Robert Jackson at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 13th at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Please meet at the Welcome Center at 12:45 p.m. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
August 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
