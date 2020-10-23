1/1
Mary E. Dobbins
Mary E. Dobbins, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was born in Spencer, West Virginia on September 27, 1932. Mary was a resident of Barberton for 64 years and a longtime member of the Akron Baptist Temple. Preceded in death by her son, Arthur, Mary was the last surviving of 15 children. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Hoy; daughter, Tammie (Tim) Ferguson; son, Charles (Janice) Dobbins; grandchildren, Crystal Proffitt-Dupre, Charles (Anne) Dobbins, Jr. and Joseph Dobbins; great-grandchildren, Daniel Proffitt-Dupre, Jackson Dobbins and Cameron Dobbins; along with other family members and friends. Due to current circumstances masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Mary's funeral service will be held TODAY, Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203, with Pastor Larry Knight officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until time of service.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
