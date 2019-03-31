Paul E. Lorkowski



Paul Edward Lorkowski of Canal Fulton passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center surrounded by family and good friends. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.



Paul retired from YRC Freight in Richfield, Ohio. He was a member of Teamsters Local 964.



Predeceased in death by his parents, Edward and Mary Lorkowski and brother, Stanley Lorkowski.



He is survived by his wife, Lyn of 41 years; three daughters, Kelly (Nick) Doriot of Greenville, South Carolina, Diana (Russ) Sporysz of Chapin, South Carolina, Anna (Glenn) Pepper of Canton, Ohio; three grandchildren, Nico, Jaks and Aeowyn Doriot all of South Carolina. He leaves behind his sister, Rosemary Lorkowski, and three sisters-in-law, Judy Robison, Vicki Chapman and Kathy (Craig) Ferrell; many nephews, niece, cousins and good friends.



Per his wishes cremation has taken place. There will be no calling hours and a private family service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials are requested to the Haven of Rest. (Akron, 330-724-1281, anthonyfh.com) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary