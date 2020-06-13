Paul G Blankenship, 88, of Wadsworth went home to be in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ the Messiah on Wednesday evening, June 10, 2020. Paul's wishes were to remain at home where he peacefully passed. He was a founding member of the Cathedral of Tomorrow with Rev. Rex Humbard where he taught Sunday school for many years. He was most recently a member of the Chapel in Wadsworth with pastor Zachary Derr. He loved attending the Upwards basketball tournaments every Saturday where they encouraged the youth to engage in Christian fellowship and good sportsmanship. He has supported many ministries over the years. He loved to listen to southern gospel music and eating at the Dutch Kitchen. His best memories were of his family and his trip that he and Florence had taken to Israel. He will be deeply missed by family and countless friends until that day when we are all reunited in heaven. He leaves behind his caring sisters, Josephine Kirk, Patricia Pepe and sister-in-law, Natalie Charnuk. He was the loving father of Rebecca, Paul W (Jr.) and Beverly (Richard) Taylor of Murrysville, PA. He was reunited in heaven through his passing with his loving and faithful wife of 53 years Florence; parents, Jesse and Mary Blankenship; brother, Jesse and sister in-law, June Blankenship; brother, Benjamin and sister-in-law, Rita Blankenship; sister, Ermogene and brother-in law, Ed Charnuk; brother-in-law, Ralph Kirk, brother-in-law, Vince Pepe; father-in-law, Melvin Welton; mother-in-law, Ruth Welton; sisters-in-law, Pattie Klusty and Vir ginia Welton. Friends will be received on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Chapel Wadsworth, 1391 State Rd., Wadsworth. Funeral services will be immediately following at 7 p.m. with pastor Zachary Derr officiating. Paul will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 9560 Acme Road, Seville with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 5075 Windfall Rd. Medina, Ohio 44256. A celebration of Paul's Life will be held at a later date.