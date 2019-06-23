Pauline M. Stannard



Pauline "Polly" Stannard, affectionately known as Nana, passed away peacefully on the morning of June 17, 2019.



Born, August 10, 1923 to Michael and Mary Moske, Polly was a lifetime resident of the area. A longtime member of the former St. Peter's Episcopal Church (New Life Episcopal), she was a secretary at Firestone and a homemaker. Polly served as President of both the ECW and PTA and was a member of the Akron Woman's City Club and JayCee Wives. She loved reading, sewing, traveling, and volunteering, but nothing brought her more joy than caring for her family.



Preceded in death by her husband, Frank, and her brother and sister-in-law, Ted and Robbie Moske; she is survived by her children, Sharon Clevenger, Judith (Russell) Roger, Frank I. Stannard III, and David (Tina) Stannard; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and family and friends near and far.



Private graveside inurnment will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Akron Woman's City Club, 732 W Exchange St., Akron, OH 44302 or The .