Peter J. Tholt



BARBERTON -- Peter J. Tholt, 100, passed away peacefully at Pleasant View Health Care Center.



Pete was born in Barberton where he was a life resident and retired from Seiberling Tire and Rubber after 30 years of service. He was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and the Jednota Lodge. Pete also was an avid Polka fan and enjoyed Euchre and spending time with his family. Peter was a World War II Veteran serving his country honorably in the United States Navy.



Preceded in death by his wife, Mary of 61 years; grandson, Brian Collins; sisters, Bridget and Rose; and brothers, Walter and Rudy; He is survived by his daughters, Jean (Dick) Schellhase of Barberton and Delores "Dee" (Dr. Thomas) Collins of Canton; grandchildren, Jennifer (Steve Truxell) Ligas, Jason (Lindsay) Ligas, Erin (Matt) DiRuzza, Christopher Collins, Meghan (James) Neary and Kevin and Tommy Collins; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Vinny, Louie and Benny DiRuzza, Henry and Arden Ligas and James Neary; niece and goddaughter, Betty Naswadi; and numerous other nieces and nephews.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton. Fr. Robert Jackson celebrant. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling Hours Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton, where prayers will be said at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Assoc. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700) Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary