Richard Douglas Shaw



Richard Douglas Shaw, 81 years old, passed away May 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous battle with heart disease.



He was born in 1938 in Cuyahoga Falls and graduated in the Class of 1957. He worked at an early age at Acme where he met his future wife and love of his life, Barbara. They married in 1959 and Richard soon began a job with the Chelsea Milling Company where he became a top producer.



Richard was active with adult flag football and adult slow-pitch softball, but more importantly to him began raising four children he cherished. He became well-known for his 40 years devoted to Summit County youth baseball where many of his players went on to play collegiate and professional baseball. He began his coaching with the Cuyahoga Falls Little League south '66-73; then went on to Falls Park & Rec Royals, '74-77; State Road Shopping Center '78-91 that became RT Medical, and won the CABA National championship in 1993. He was elected president of the Greater Akron Baseball Federation in 1985, serving until 2001 and was inducted into the Greater Akron Baseball Hall of Fame. Overall his teams won nine league titles and eleven state championships. Richard retired from Chelsea Milling Company in 2001 and also was the co-founder of RT Medical, a local DME company.



Richard leaves behind his beloved wife of 60 years, Barbara; sons: Tom, Todd (Laurie), and Mark (Missy), daughter Wendy; daughter-in-law, Kelly; sister, Joan; sister-in-law, Carol and the bright light of our family " Aunt Mary"; No one made him prouder than his grandchildren, Tommy, Eric, Connor, Kaitlyn, Paige, Andrew, Mason, Tanner, and his trusty Yorkies, Pepper and Pickles.



A private family service has already been held and the family wishes to thank all who helped



Richard along life's journey. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary